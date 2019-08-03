Red meat exports to US move a step closer

The visit is a crucial step towards gaining access to the US marketplace for British beef and lamb

The UK continues to make positive progress to opening the market for red meat exports to America following a three-week visit from US government inspectors.

An inward mission, which ended on Friday (Aug 2nd), saw a team of government officials tour a number of facilities to get a closer look at the UK’s meat production controls.

The aim of the visit was to progress approval for British beef and lamb exports and achieve ongoing approval of pork exports to the American marketplace.

While in the UK, the visitors inspected five beef sites, four pork and one lamb, as well as several laboratories.







The inspections were hosted by the Defra in partnership with the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board (AHDB) and UK Export Certification Partnership (UKECP), as well as other government departments, as part of ongoing moves to achieve market access.

AHDB Market Development Director Dr Phil Hadley said: “This has been a crucial step towards gaining access to the American marketplace for beef and lamb and continue our access for pig meat.

“We were able to showcase the UK’s high standards in meat production and increase awareness of the processes we operate to ensure our red meat industry maintains its world-leading reputation for high quality, food safety and exceptional flavour.

“Obviously, we still have work to do to secure full market access and we will continue to work with Defra and other industry bodies to progress this valuable opportunity.”

This mission comes hot on the heels of a visit by delegates from the US sheep industry. Delegates visited farms, supermarkets, a livestock market and food processors.

The aim was to build a better understanding of the sector between the two countries.

The delegation – which consisted of sheep industry officials/producers and academics – also spent a day at the NSA Sheep South West event in Devon to see the variety of different breeds, engage with farmers and meet with industry stakeholders.