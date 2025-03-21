Red meat levy rates in Wales set to see increase of 3.3%

Red meat levy rates in Wales are set to see an increase of 3.3% from next month, the Welsh government today confirmed.

The rise is in line with the Consumer Prices Index, including owner occupiers' housing costs (CPIH) inflation.

The increase was approved by Wales' deputy first minister and cabinet secretary for rural affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies.

It follows consultation with the industry in 2023, which looked at a mechanism to link future levy increases to the CPIH.

After being agreed upon, the rates were increased in line with CPIH last April, and the same mechanism has been applied for April 2025.

Prior to last year's rise, the Welsh red meat levy rates had not changed since 2011, and increases before that were in 2001 and in 1996.

The Welsh government said the increase for 2025 would ensure that Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) continued to support the red meat sector.

HCC’s chief executive, José Peralta said it was "crucial" for the sector to have a funded levy body to develop, promote and market Welsh red meat.

“Numerous challenges are currently testing the industry’s resilience, including trade, socio-economic and environmental concerns, all of which could have a substantial impact," he said.

“The decision to link levy rates to annual inflation in 2023, using a tracker, ensured that levy income was maintained in real terms and would remain at a level where spending power is not reduced.

"This inflationary rise will help support delivery by HCC of key priorities for levy payers," Mr Peralta added.