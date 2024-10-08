Red meat sector hails 2024 Love Lamb Week as millions tuned in

The UK red meat sector is hailing the results of its annual 'Love Lamb Week' initiative after millions of people tuned in to see the advertisement campaign.

The first week of September saw the annual initiative put a spotlight on the meat's flavour and versatility, while urging the public to try lamb in different ways.

According to the UK's red meat levy boards, this year's campaign saw a reach of millions of users across all social media platforms.

Activities ran UK-wide and included new recipe content, farm-gate banners, retailer and butcher promotional packs.

The annual campaign is in collaboration with Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), AHDB, Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales) and the Livestock and Meat Commission for Northern Ireland.

QMS said it had strong support for the campaign from influencers cooking recipes with Scotch Lamb on TikTok and Instagram with an organic reach of around 200,000 users.

With regards to local press, QMS’ efforts within the Scottish titles achieved a reach of around 400,000.

QMS marketing director, Emma Heath said the results of this year's campaign were 'very promising'.

She added: “By collaborating with the other levy boards in England, Wales and Northern Ireland to launch this campaign, it ensured consistency of messaging on a nationwide level.

“The first week in September being peak season for availability of new season lamb provides the perfect opportunity to encourage consumers to purchase it."

Results from AHDB showed that its social media content was seen over 5.8 million times including over one-and-a-half million video plays.

The organisation also sent recipe leaflets, campaign stickers and children’s activity sheets to thousands of butcher shops and ensured over half a million campaign stickers went on lamb meat packaging across five retailers.

In Northern Ireland, the LMC chose to launch its 2024-25 post primary education programme during Love Lamb Week.

Four-hundred demonstrations were booked within the week, which will give pupils there the opportunity to cook with and taste lamb.

Promotional efforts through both digital and traditional media also returned promising results for the commission.

Social media content reached approximately half a million users, while coverage of LMC’s activity in press had a readership reach of around a quarter of a million.

This activity was bolstered by a province wide radio campaign which emphasised the versatility of lamb and encouraged consumers to try cooking lamb recipes.

LMC chief executive Colin Smith said the campaigned was all about the positive attributes of UK sheep production, as well as highlighting the versatility of lamb and its nutritional credentials.

“We have a hugely positive story to tell, from farm right through to fork, and every year we look forward to sharing key messages via print, radio and digital platforms."

There were similar results in Wales, with HCC reaching hundreds of thousands of social media accounts and having excellent broadcast results with Make it Lamb content.

The Welsh meat levy board also has a dedicated education newsletter where, as part of the campaign, it shared details on the nutritional importance of lamb in children’s diets.