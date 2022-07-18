Red meat sector to promote Welsh Lamb during World Cup

The red meat sector will use the FIFA World Cup to drive sales of Welsh Lamb in two key markets, Qatar and the United States.

The high profile event will be used to promote Wales' leading export, PGI Welsh Lamb, with the sector gaining new promotional funds from Welsh government.

The drive will focus on raising Welsh Lamb’s profile in Qatar, the host country of the World Cup in the autumn, and the US, whose team are part of the same qualifying group as Wales.

Both markets are strategically important for Welsh sheep farmers. The historic ban on exporting lamb from the UK to the US was lifted earlier this year.

Qatar, along with other nations in the Middle East, has proven to be a fruitful market in recent times, with exports increasing and several high-end restaurants and retailers stocking Welsh Lamb.

The work will be supported with a grant of £100,000 from the Welsh government, and is likely to involve co-ordinated promotion around key events such as the Wales v USA game on 21 November.

The value of Welsh Lamb exports to Qatar grew five-fold in the two years leading up to 2020.

The promotional plans will aim to renew this growth after Covid disruptions, as well as kick-start trade to the US, where exports are due to begin in the second half of 2022.

Wales had the largest percentage increase in the value of food and drink exports out of the four UK nations between 2020 and 2021.

Hybu Cig Cymru – Meat Promotion Wales (HCC) said the grant would help make an impact around the World Cup, as well as existing promotional activities in both North America and the Middle East.

HCC’s market development manager, Rhys Llywelyn said Welsh Lamb was the country's most iconic high-quality food export.

"It’s already available in top retailers and hotels in Qatar, and we’ve been laying groundwork with American importers for some years in preparation for the opening of the US market this year.”

Wales' Rural Affairs Minister, Lesley Griffiths said: “We are pleased to be supporting Hybu Cig Cymru’s efforts in promoting our exceptional Welsh Lamb.

"Wales qualifying for the World Cup, our first since 1958, is an amazing achievement and the tournament presents great opportunities to showcase our fantastic produce.

"We will continue to work with our partners so more people around the globe can enjoy the high quality food and drink Wales has to offer.”