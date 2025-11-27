Red tape and risk holding back Scottish farmers, new study warns

Many Scottish farmers are being put off from joining agri-environmental schemes because of financial risk, confusing guidance and excessive red tape, a new study has warned — just as the sector enters its most significant reform in decades.

The research, led by PhD student David Bryan at the University of Stirling, finds that farmers overwhelmingly care about the environment and are keen to support land-management practices that benefit nature and the climate.

But it also shows that practical and financial hurdles continue to limit uptake, with recurring concerns around fear of financial penalties, uncertainty over whether applications will be approved, and the inflexibility of scheme design.

The changes come as agriculture undergoes a major overhaul under the Agriculture and Rural Communities (Scotland) Act 2024, which replaces EU-era subsidies with a new four-tier support structure intended to strengthen food security, rural livelihoods and environmental outcomes.

Against this backdrop, Bryan’s study highlights the specific barriers shaping farmers’ decisions, including inconsistent communication during applications, short application windows and long-term commitments that make planning more difficult.

Social factors also influence engagement; support from family and farming communities increases participation, while higher levels of education correlate with stronger environmental involvement.

Bryan said the insights could play a crucial role as Scotland prepares for the next phase of its transition. “These insights come at a crucial time as Scotland reforms its agricultural support system,” he said.

The findings, he added, help policymakers understand “what works and what doesn’t for farmers on the ground”, ensuring the new framework is realistic and accessible.

Under the government’s structure, Tier 1 provides baseline payments for meeting environmental and animal welfare standards. Tier 2 supports greener and more ambitious practices such as reducing tillage, protecting soils and creating habitats.

Tier 3 extends the Agri-Environment Climate Scheme, offering longer-term agreements for targeted environmental projects, while Tier 4 provides training, advice and collaboration networks.

The study’s recommendations build directly from these tiers and aim to smooth farmer participation. Bryan calls for stronger farmer-led support through an expanded Tier 4, universal accessibility and outcome-based design for Tier 2, and greater regional flexibility across Scotland’s varied landscapes.

A simplified application process, modelled on England’s Environmental Land Management system, is also proposed to cut bureaucracy and reduce barriers linked to administrative complexity.

Bryan believes that adopting the recommendations would give farmers the confidence and flexibility they need. “If the recommendations are adopted, farmers will face less red tape, more flexibility, and stronger local support networks,” he said.

This could, he added, lead to “improving biodiversity, soil health, and climate resilience across rural Scotland”. A better-designed system, he argued, would ultimately “benefit everyone: farmers, communities, and the environment”.

The research draws on a co-designed national survey conducted in 2024, with responses from 80 farmers gathered both online and in person at shows, markets and through rural networks. It examined perceptions of risk, flexibility, access to guidance and the influence of social support.

As Scotland prepares to implement its new agricultural support system, the study is likely to shape further policy discussions — and may help determine how many farmers feel able and willing to take part in the environmental schemes intended to drive meaningful change across the countryside.