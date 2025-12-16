Red tape holding back UK’s £6bn seaweed farming opportunity

Coastal farmers could be missing out on a fast-growing diversification opportunity worth billions, as licensing delays and red tape continue to hold back the UK’s seaweed farming sector.

The global seaweed market is forecast to grow to around £13.7bn by 2034, yet the UK risks failing to secure its share of the market despite having more than 7,000 miles of coastline and well-established agri-tech and biomanufacturing expertise.

Industry leaders warn that without faster decision-making and clearer policy support, the UK’s seaweed farming potential could remain largely untapped.

The UK Seaweed Network, which has been launched to support and coordinate growth across the sector, says seaweed farming offers a significant diversification opportunity for coastal farmers and rural communities.

Seaweed is increasingly used across food and drink, animal feed, fertilisers, packaging, fuels and bio-based materials, with demand growing as businesses look to reduce reliance on fossil-fuel-derived inputs.

For farmers operating in coastal and island areas, seaweed farming could provide an additional income stream alongside existing agricultural enterprises.

Unlike many land-based crops, seaweed requires no freshwater, fertiliser or pesticides, making it an attractive option at a time when input costs remain high and pressure on farm incomes continues to grow.

However, a new policy brief from University College London warns that a series of barriers are slowing progress in the UK seaweed sector. These include complex and time-consuming marine licensing processes, planning delays, limited processing infrastructure and a lack of financial incentives to encourage investment.

Businesses and farmers looking to enter the sector often face uncertainty over environmental permissions, making it difficult to commit capital or scale up production.

The UK Seaweed Network, developed by the Scottish Seaweed Industry Association (SSIA) in collaboration with the UK Agri-Tech Centre, WWF-UK, the Fishmongers’ Company and UCL, aims to bring together farmers, researchers, processors, innovators and policymakers to address these challenges and build a more coordinated approach.

“Seaweed farming presents a major opportunity for coastal farmers, but progress is being slowed by unnecessary regulatory complexity,” said Rhianna Rees, CEO of the SSIA. “With clearer licensing processes and stronger support for investment and research, the UK could become a global leader in this rapidly expanding sector.”

Beyond its economic potential, seaweed farming can deliver environmental benefits. Seaweed absorbs nutrients from surrounding waters, helping to reduce the impacts of eutrophication caused by agricultural runoff, while also providing habitat for marine life.

Strategically placed seaweed farms can help reduce coastal erosion by acting as a natural buffer against strong tides and currents.

Dr Emily Kostas, lecturer in sustainable biorefining and bioprocessing at UCL, said seaweed was increasingly being recognised as a key resource for the UK’s bio-based economy, but that the country currently imports the majority of what it uses.

She added that developing a domestic seaweed farming sector could help address economic, environmental and supply-chain challenges, provided governments move quickly to reduce barriers to growth.

To unlock the sector’s potential, the UK Seaweed Network is calling for streamlined licensing and planning processes, greater investment in processing infrastructure, stronger support for research and development, and improved financial incentives for investors.

It also highlights the need to raise awareness of seaweed farming and its benefits, both within farming communities and among the wider public.

As pressure grows on traditional farm incomes, seaweed farming could become an important part of the UK’s wider agricultural mix.

But without faster licensing decisions and clearer policy direction, industry leaders warn that the opportunity risks slipping away, leaving the UK behind in a market that is already growing rapidly elsewhere.