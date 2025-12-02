Red Tractor adds free range and outdoor bred tiers in bid to simplify assurance

Red Tractor has launched two new outdoor pig welfare modules alongside fresh on-pack logos, as the assurance scheme moves to strengthen its position in a market where both welfare credibility and audit demands are under increasing scrutiny.

The new Enhanced Welfare Outdoor Bred and Free Range options, introduced on 1 December, aim to give producers a clearer way to demonstrate higher-welfare systems.

They also offer retailers and processors a more consistent welfare message — though the changes arrive at a time when some farmers have questioned the complexity and cost of overlapping assurance requirements.

The modules have been developed over the past 18 months with industry input, following a similar model used in Red Tractor’s poultry welfare programme. They are benchmarked against existing market standards, but the scheme says they have been designed to remain workable within commercial pig production.

Stewart Houston, chair of the Red Tractor Pigs Sector, said the additions “recognise greater freedom and comfort for the animals” and that the logos will “provide consumers with greater choice on the shelf”. He also said they offer outdoor producers a chance to reduce repeated audit visits “while maintaining access to existing markets”.

Audit duplication has been a long-running frustration for many pig producers involved in multiple welfare schemes. Red Tractor says the new modules are intended to streamline assurance, but the announcement comes against a backdrop of wider debate over farm assurance transparency, consistency and enforcement.

For Red Tractor licensees, the modules create a pathway to show higher-welfare claims on packs, menus and promotional materials — something several retailers are expected to revisit as they update packaging over the coming months.

Outdoor-bred and free-range claims remain a relatively small part of the UK pig sector, but demand for clearly labelled welfare tiers has grown in some retail and foodservice segments.

Producers, meanwhile, will need to decide whether the new modules offer enough commercial advantage to justify participation. While higher-welfare labels can carry value, uptake typically depends on retailer demand and whether premiums materialise in practice.

Houston said farmers have been “clear that they want fair recognition for the additional time, investment and care that goes into higher-welfare systems”, adding that the modules and logos aim to provide a “trusted route” for making those commitments visible. He said the standards were shaped with broad industry input to ensure confidence “across producers, licensees, customers and consumers”.

The coming months will reveal how widely the modules are adopted and whether they help reduce assurance burdens or simply add another layer to an already complex landscape.