Red Tractor adds Hubbard Redbro chicken breed to approved list

A new higher welfare breed of chicken has been accepted onto Red Tractor’s approved breeds list in response to the economic and sustainability challenges of moving to slower growing breeds for poultry production.

Hubbard Redbro is now included on the assurance body's Enhanced Welfare chicken scheme following research conducted by industry experts and producers.

Supply chain costs associated with meeting the Better Chicken Commitment (BCC) has often been cited as a barrier for its widespread adoption, which in turn can make it an unaffordable option for families.

Red Tractor is the first UK assurance scheme to include Hubbard Redbro on its approved breed list. It considered data from the broiler breed welfare assessment protocol as well as commercial field trials.

Studies have found that the Hubbard Redbro, which is already on the BCC approved list, has higher welfare outcomes when compared with other breeds used for indoor production.

Research showed that it has a lower feed conversion ratio compared with other slower growing breeds, meaning that it is a more economically viable and sustainable breed for farms.

The breed was also found to be more efficient in converting feed into live weight and meat, requiring less feed than other slower growing breeds on the list to reach the finished weight and desired specification.

Red Tractor CEO Jim Moseley said: "The broiler breed welfare assessment trials demonstrated that the Hubbard Redbro was commensurate in welfare outcomes with breeds already on the BCC approved breeds lists.

“As the only UK assurance scheme that aligns with the BCC, our decision to include the Hubbard Redbro on our Enhanced Welfare module breeder lists is an important step forward for the poultry industry."

Red Tractor's Enhanced Welfare module – launched in 2020 – includes slower growing chicken breeds, all of which require more space, natural light and enrichment.