Red Tractor appoints Cumbrian farmer as vice chair

Cumbrian farmer and farming advocate Alistair Mackintosh has been appointed the new vice chair of Red Tractor.

The beef and sheep producer will take on one of the highest positions within the UK’s largest food assurance scheme.

For the last five years, Mr Mackintosh has held the position of Red Tractor sector chair for the beef and lamb board.

This is in addition to previous roles as Chair of the National NFU Livestock Board and Vice Chair of the European farmers’ union Copa-Cogeca.

As sector chair for the beef and lamb board, Red Tractor says he was instrumental in addressing key issues such as driving up improved animal welfare outcomes.

He established annual vet visits to improve the working relationship between vets and members, introduced recommendations for medicine training and promoted the responsible use of antibiotics.

Mr Mackintosh will formally take up his new position in November, when fellow farmer Andrew Blenkiron’s second term comes to an end after almost eight years.

Red Tractor Chair Christine Tacon welcomed Mr Mackintosh’s new appointment, calling him a ‘considerable asset’ for the assurance scheme.

“I would like to sincerely thank Andrew Blenkiron for his leadership and years of dedicated service to Red Tractor, not only as vice chair, but throughout the scheme’s 21-year history,” she added.

Mr Mackintosh will also be responsible for chairing the Standards Committee which oversees and recommends policies on technical aspects of Red Tractor’s operations which effect all sectors.

Red Tractor says the recruitment process for the Beef and Lamb sector board chair will begin later in the year.