Red Tractor at marts to help farmers prepare for new standards

Red Tractor is running a series of drop-in clinics at marts across the UK to help farmers get ready for when revised farm standards take effect from 1 November.

Farmers will be able to get more information and support on what is changing in the latest version of the standards at an auction market near them.

Red Tractor will visit more than ten marts to share information with farmers and answer how they can comply with the changes.

This is the latest move in a year-long campaign by the UK’s largest food and farming scheme, which agreed the new standards earlier this year.

The food and farming assurance body reviews its standards every three to four years across all sectors.

The consultation on standards this year ran from 5 January - 5 March, receiving more than 3000 pieces of feedback.

Some new standards have been added because of legislation change, such as an amendment to vermin control standards to comply with food safety law.

Others have been added due to industry commitments to improving animal welfare, including the wider dairy sector’s pledge to eliminate the routine euthanasia of calves by 2023.

In response to feedback during the consultation, Red Tractor will also develop optional modules which 'bolt on' to the core standards.

Philippa Wiltshire, who heads the technical team said: "We are pleased to get on the road and meet with members face-to-face to provide support and guidance on the changes to our standards.

"Having an informal chat at market is just one of the ways members can get support and guidance from our team.

"They can also get help by visiting our assurance website, calling or emailing us with their queries, or by dropping us a message on social media.”

Which marts are included?

Confirmed marts are listed below, but more dates and locations are expected to be added soon.

• 16 September Ulverston

• 20 September Carlisle

• 26 September Colchester

• 27 September Bakewell

• 29 September Melton Mowbray

• 1 October Hexham

• 6 October Thame

• 7 October Thirsk

• 12 October Ashford

• 19 October Leek

• 22 October Cockermouth

• 25 October Darlington