Red Tractor backs outdoor pig farming overhaul after industry push

Red Tractor has confirmed it will press ahead with new outdoor-focused modules for pig production, following resounding support from across the industry.

Respondents to the food assurance scheme's consultation showed clear backing for the recognition of outdoor production systems, such as outdoor-bred pigs finished on straw-based or free-range systems.

A majority of outdoor producers (57%) supported the development of tiered standards and labelling for outdoor farming. In response, Red Tractor will proceed with most of the proposed standards, aiming to roll them out by the end of 2025.

The six-week consultation, which closed in June, garnered 122 responses from a wide cross-section of the pig industry – including independent producers, retailers, vets, integrators and NGOs – collectively representing around 225,000 sows, or 90% of the English sow herd.

The consultation also highlighted uncertainty around labelling terminology, particularly whether the Red Tractor logo should denote method of production – for instance, including the term “Outdoor Bred”.

Notably, 59% of respondents – including 72% of producers – felt that indoor systems like indoor free farrowing should not be part of the proposed Enhanced Welfare tier.

Red Tractor said it will now explore additional labelling options, balancing the views of stakeholders with consumer insights and existing branding frameworks.

The future of indoor pig production standards proved more divisive. While 75% of producers reported no plans to invest in conventional crates, about half revealed their current farrowing equipment is more than two decades old, signalling a need for support in upgrading to compliant systems.

However, views were mixed on next steps: 48% wanted standards for flexible farrowing published soon, while 42% preferred a delay. Only 35% of all respondents – and just 28% of producers – backed the development of an indoor-focused “Certified Standards Plus” module.

As a result, work on this indoor-specific module has been paused, though Red Tractor will continue looking at ways to support farms transitioning to alternative farrowing systems.

The consultation also covered changes to Red Tractor’s existing core standards, aimed at better alignment with other schemes and reducing audit fatigue.

These proposals were generally well received, with constructive feedback ensuring the updated standards will remain practical and clear. They will be implemented alongside the new outdoor modules.

Stewart Houston, chair of the Red Tractor Pigs Sector Board, said: “This consultation has provided a powerful snapshot of the supply chain’s views towards tiered labelling in pig production, from the people who matter.

"Taking onboard the feedback, Red Tractor will now move forwards with the industry’s request to develop tiered standards that reduce the need for compliance to multiple assurance schemes, reduce audit burden and provide clearer labelling of outdoor bred pig meat.

"We’re also developing plans to support producers with transitioning to these modules, where they wish to.”