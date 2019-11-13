Red Tractor calls for more farmers to sign up

Red Tractor chairman Baroness Neville-Rolfe said the assurance body has helped the country keep British food safe and traceable for 20 years

The Red Tractor chairman has called on more farmers to sign up to the assurance body to show consumers that British produce is a 'hallmark for high standards'.

During this period of uncertainty faced by farming, Baroness Lucy Neville-Rolfe said that a priority should be to 'reinforce the UK's leadership position for exceptional quality'.

Speaking at Agribusiness 2020 in Peterborough, the chairman outlined how the current political landscape with Brexit and the general election will herald major changes for British food and agriculture.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe said it is a time of huge uncertainly: “We have election manifestos still to be published, Brexit, a new way of providing farming support, changing consumption patterns, a digital revolution and the challenge of climate change.







“We’ve already seen the environment bill pass its second reading and the agriculture bill is moving into report stage.

“With both, the government has strongly signalled an increased focus on the environment and animal welfare of which we must take careful note. I believe this is the direction of travel for both of the main parties.

“But at the same time commercial pressures require British agriculture to maximise productivity and improve profitability, while also being accountable to the public.”

Approximately 75% of UK agricultural output is Red Tractor-assured, meaning the organisation annually assures £14 billion of British produced food and drink.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe added: “We need the NFU to continue to insist on similar standards for imports.

“And we need to work with a new government to encourage public procurers of food in our hospitals, schools and prisons to buy from Red Tractor-assured sources as well.

“Standing still isn’t an option. We need to unlock new market opportunities for Red Tractor to increase our footprint.”

Earlier this year beef exports resumed to China after a 20-year absence, and with the acceleration of approvals for UK exports of pig trotters, it is expected to open up a market to be worth up to £18 million year.

She added: “I know from my experience in China and South East Asia how well our standards are viewed, because in those countries they have a serious problem with consistency and transparency of food safety.

“Red Tractor Assurance has enabled us to unlock key export markets. In negotiating any new trade deals the next government needs to remember that one of the strongest assets we have in the UK is our food and farming standards.”

The chairman added that food safety statistics reinforced the role Red Tractor can offer customers at home and abroad.

Figures from the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, for example, show that 17% of people in the USA suffer from food-borne illnesses each year compared with just 1.5% in the UK.

Baroness Neville-Rolfe added: “Red Tractor has helped us keep British food safe and traceable for 20 years. Our evolving standards can help us to deal with the next 20.

“If you’re a farmer and not signed up to Red Tractor, please sign up. Let’s continue to work together, to ensure our industry remains fit for purpose in an ever challenging environment.”