Red Tractor hailed for responsible handling of farm member data

Red Tractor has gained a Farm Data Principles (FDP) Certificate of Registration, verifying that it operates to high standards regarding data security, privacy and integrity.

FDP is seen as a respected authority in the UK agricultural sector, dedicated to promoting and verifying best practices in data handling.

Their new two tier certification process - Full and Provisional - for farming organisations involves a rigorous assessment of the data handler’s policies, procedures, and systems.

FDP perform checks and balances on each data handler statement to ensure that the organisation manages data in line with the data principles.

Red Tractor is one of only four organisations to be granted a Full FDP Certificate to date, which aims to provide additional reassurance to farmers and consumers.

Red Tractor chief executive, Jim Moseley said the assurance body was 'delighted' to receive this endorsement.

He said: "It’s an area where we have a strong track record. Farmers need confidence that their data is being handled with all the necessary consent and security.

"Quite rightly this is a key priority for our members and the FDP Certificate is one way we can demonstrate how we are always looking to keep pace with best practice.”

Red Tractor operates a range of data protection measures, such as limiting the use and storage of member data, and encrypting and anonymising sensitive data.

The assurance body also conducts regular data audits and reviews, as well as providing to farmers clear data policies and consents.

It said that, as technology advances, it would continue review and revise security measures, "providing farmers the reassurance that we will always protect their data".

Farm Data Principles Ltd chair, Professor Tina Barsby said good farm data governance was essential if farmers were to have trust in companies and organisations.

"We have formulated good farm data principles and are now ready to formally launch the certification process for those companies and organisations that can demonstrate their adherence to those principles."