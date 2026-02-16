Red Tractor overtakes Lion mark in consumer recognition for first time

Red Tractor has overtaken the British Lion mark for eggs in consumer recognition for the first time, according to new research published during the farm assurance scheme’s 25th anniversary year.

YouGov tracking data shows awareness of the Red Tractor logo has reached 75%, up three percentage points since January 2025. The figure places it marginally ahead of the Lion mark, which stands at 72%.

The tracking data measures consumer awareness of the logo and comes as Red Tractor continues a major anniversary marketing push.

The organisation said the rise reflects both the breadth of its standards and the visibility of the mark on food packaging, alongside its ‘With you for 25 years’ campaign launched in August. The campaign is projected to reach 46.9 million people by March 2026.

Richard Cattell, director of marketing and commercial at Red Tractor, said assurance schemes help shoppers navigate increasingly crowded food labelling.

“Red Tractor and other farm assurance schemes play an important role in helping shoppers make informed choices,” he said.

“For over 25 years the Red Tractor logo has been a symbol of safe, traceable and responsibly produced food, underpinned by the efforts of more than 40,000 farmers and growers working to deliver high standards year-round.”

He added that recognition was significant at a time when consumers face growing complexity in food information.

“With ongoing questions about the clarity and value of food labelling, achieving this level of consumer recognition demonstrates that consistent, trusted marks can establish themselves in shoppers’ minds.”

The scheme, which covers more than 40,000 farmers and growers, is used by all major UK supermarkets across a range of products including meat, dairy, cereals and fresh produce.

The findings come as parts of the farming sector continue to debate the role, cost and future direction of assurance schemes, with some producers raising concerns over audit burdens and duplication, while retailers remain heavily reliant on third-party standards.

Peter Chandley, head of quality and food safety at Weetabix, said independent assurance provides confidence in sourcing.

“At Weetabix, sourcing responsibly is fundamental to everything we do. That’s why all the wheat we use from within a 50-mile radius of our mills is Red Tractor assured,” he said.

Red Tractor chief executive Jim Moseley said the awareness levels were notable given the organisation only began advertising at the end of 2018.

“Given that we’ve only been advertising since the end of 2018 this is a fantastic result,” he said.

“Clear, trusted labelling is vital in building confidence in British food, and while assurance schemes cover different products and standards, they share the same goal of giving consumers confidence.”

As scrutiny over assurance models continues, the data suggests the Red Tractor mark remains firmly embedded in shoppers’ minds.