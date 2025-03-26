Red Tractor pledges 'significant improvements' after farmer criticism

Red Tractor has pledged to roll out a series of reforms following backlash at the assurance scheme's planned introduction of the Greener Farms Commitment (GFC).

The UK’s largest farm assurance scheme has promised "significant improvements" after the publication of the Farm Assurance Review, which was initiated by the GFC controversy.

The review, published in January, was a turning point for farm assurance in the UK, as it was a call to action for all farm assurance schemes to deliver better outcomes for farmers.

It called for a "fundamental reset" in order to rebuild confidence amongst farmers, after heavy industry criticism over the GFC environmental module, which had to be scrapped last year.

Farm leaders said that more granular, technical and practical elements of the GFC should have been consulted on more widely with the industry before it was unveiled.

Fears were also raised that the GFC would slowly evolve into a requirement for market access and would mean farmers footing the bill for putting in place sustainability measures on behalf of retailers.

Red Tractor has now responded [PDF] to each of the nine strategic recommendations provided by the review’s independent commissioners, and outlined the actions it will take towards delivering the 56 detailed recommendations.

The response acknowledges the deep frustrations expressed by farmers and welcomes the review as “an opportunity to reset relationships with farmers”.

Alistair Mackintosh, interim chair of the Red Tractor Board said: "The detailed response is testament to our genuine commitment to deliver real change for farmers.

“The Farm Assurance Review has offered us a once-in-a-generation opportunity to take stock of how assurance does and doesn’t work for producers, and a renewed focus on delivering tangible, positive change for them.

"Our commitments balance rigour and speed while also ensuring Red Tractor continues to deliver value for farmers and reassurance to customers.”

Red Tractor has begun work to streamline standards, improve audit efficiency and embrace new technology, all of which should reduce the audit burden for farmers, the assurance scheme said.

A focus on improving how it communicates, particularly with farmers and growers, would also be looked at.

Jim Moseley, Red Tractor CEO commented: “Where possible, Red Tractor has committed to immediate action, prioritising improvements where we can have most impact.

"For more complex issues where there is a need or opportunity to work with others, Red Tractor has already written to those involved to offer collaboration and looks forward to working with them if requested to do so.”

Red Tractor said it also welcomed news of the appointment of the review's lead commissioner Dr David Llewellyn to monitor delivery against the recommendations.

The assurance scheme will be submitting updates to Dr Llewellyn directly, as well as regularly updating on progress through a dedicated page on its website.