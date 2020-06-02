Red Tractor unveils new marque range to broaden offer to public

Red Tractor is launching a set of farming marques to help simplify its offer to the public when they are buying food

Red Tractor is adding a new range of marques to broaden its offer to the public as demand for differentiation on how food is produced increases.

The assurance scheme is launching a set of farming marques to help simplify the experience of shoppers and diners when they are buying food.

Based on farming systems widely recognised by consumers, the new ranges aim to offer a solution for people looking for specific production methods.

At present, the public are faced with a host of logos and claims on menus and on pack, which can create duplication and cause confusion.







But research shows that consumers now demand a greater choice and for Red Tractor to clearly differentiate how some of the product carrying its label is produced.

Research conducted by the food assurance scheme has helped develop the labelling system for the additional standards modules.

The new marques retain the union flag, the distinctive tractor with the heart in the wheel sitting on a ‘tick’, but replaces the words Certified Standards from the core logo, with the farming method used.

Each new marque will have its own colour. For chicken, it will be orange for free range, purple for enhanced welfare and green for organic.

Red Tractor CEO Jim Moseley said the move is an 'important broadening' of the scheme as it would provide 'greater choice and clarity' for shoppers.

"The new modular approach is supported by a clear and simple process, which could strip out some of the complexity from labels on pack and menus," he said.

The new ranges will begin to roll out across food service and retail over the next 12 months, Red Tractor said.

As with the core offering, accredited members will be required to meet specifications for the new ranges, which will be checked by independent assessors.

The enhanced welfare for chicken is the first module to roll out and is already available in a limited number of retail outlets.

Red Tractor said it will continue to examine which sectors would benefit from this modular approach.