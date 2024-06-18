Reform UK pledges to 'take advantage' of Brexit to boost farming

The British farming industry needs reform in order to take advantage of Brexit, Reform UK has said in its policy document.

Unveiled by party leader Nigel Farage, the document pledges to 'revitalise' agriculture to give a 'much-needed' boost to farmers and guarantee UK food security.

It includes several proposals, including upping the agricultural budget to £3 billion and scrapping climate-related farming subsidies.

Current subsidies would be replaced with direct payments, the document goes on to say, which would be done within the first 100 days of power.

A 70% British food target to boost food security has also been set, while taxpayer funded organisations would source 75% of their food domestically.

“Reform UK will put British agriculture back on its feet," the document says, "British farming needs reform to take advantage of Brexit."

Another pledge seeks to protect productive land for solely agricultural use, instead of "solar farms or rewilding".

The party also said it would stop Natural England from "taking action that damages farmers" and grant powers to the Competitions and Markets Authority to ensure fair pricing.

Speaking in Merthyr Tydfil in South Wales on Monday (17 June), Mr Farage said there had been a "breakdown of trust" in politics.

He said he hoped Reform would "establish a bridgehead in parliament" to "become a real opposition" to a Labour government.

"We are not pretending that we are going to win this general election, we are a very, very new political party," Mr Farage said.

It comes after the Conservatives, Liberal Democrats and Labour released their general election manifestos last week.

Responding to the parties' pre-election promises, the NFU said there was 'plenty of positives', but it called the agricultural budget as the 'single most vital element'.