Regen dairy must move from claims to proof, First Milk says

First Milk has warned that regenerative dairy must be backed by hard evidence if it is to build trust, attract investment and prove its value across the food chain.

The farmer-owned co-operative has published a new white paper arguing that regenerative farming must move beyond broad claims and practice adoption, and instead be judged by measurable outcomes.

The report, From principles to proof: why measurable outcomes matter in regenerative dairy, says farm-level data will be essential to show what is genuinely changing on the ground.

Launched in 2021, First Milk’s regenerative farming programme has grown into one of the UK’s largest farmer-led schemes of its kind, involving around 700 dairy farmer members across Great Britain.

Five years on, the programme now includes farm-level regenerative scoring, digital field mapping, intervention recording and a member payment structure linked to regenerative performance.

The co-operative is also working with independent specialists to assess progress across soil carbon, farm emissions, nutrient use, water risk, biodiversity and animal welfare.

Its partners include Agricarbon, Farm Carbon Toolkit, Kingshay, Senus and the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology.

Shelagh Hancock, chief executive of First Milk, said regenerative farming had “huge potential” to build resilience, strengthen trust and create value across the food chain.

She said: “To realise that potential, we need credible evidence of outcomes, not just lists of practices.

“At First Milk, we are already working with our members and independent specialists to measure and evidence what is changing on farm, from soil carbon and water risk to biodiversity and animal welfare.

“That evidence is helping us understand where progress is being made, where further investment is needed, and how partners can work with our farmers to drive change.”

The white paper calls for longer-term partnerships between farmers and supply chain partners, with outcome data used to guide investment, share risk and reward progress.

First Milk says the approach is needed to move regenerative farming from ambition to proof, while strengthening supply chain resilience and helping customers and consumers make informed choices.

The co-operative says measurable outcomes will be crucial to showing what is changing on farms and where further support is needed.