Regulations surrounding trailer tests and licensing change

The regulations surrounding trailer tests and licensing have changed, the UK government has confirmed.

Under the new regulations, drivers that passed their car driving test from 1 January 1997 are now allowed to tow trailers up to 3,500kg MAM.

The DVLA will update driving licence records for all those the change applies to.

Category BE will also be added to photocard driving licenses when renewed to show that you are allowed to tow trailers.

Drivers do not need to contact DVLA for this to happen, as it will be done automatically.

If you passed your car driving test before 1 January 1997, you are not affected by the change.

Responding, NFU Scotland recommended that farmers still seek to take part in training before towing for health and safety reasons.

The union's transport advisor Jamie Smart said: “NFU Scotland are pleased that the uncertainty over trailer licensing has been resolved.

"Anyone who holds a category B (car license) will also be entitled to tow a trailer up to 3500 kg subject to the towing vehicles towing capacity.

“This entitlement will be added automatically when a license is renewed but a driver does not need to wait until this happens for the entitlement to take effect.

"NFU Scotland strongly advise that anyone who intends to tow a trailer behind their car or pickup undertakes appropriate training as this will improve road safety as well as ensuring compliance with health and safety legislation.

"Full guidance on the regulation change is available on the government website.”