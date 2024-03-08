Religious festivals in the Muslim community to boost 2024 lamb sales

Religious festivals in the Muslim community, such as Ramadan and Eid, will likely drive UK lamb sales even further this year, new research says.

In 2023, British shoppers bought 80,000 tonnes of lamb from supermarkets, according to figures by AHDB and Kantar.

The market was worth £852 million, up 4% year-on-year, with Muslim consumers accounting for 20% of lamb consumption in England alone.

AHDB predicts that this year will be no different, with families gathering together to celebrate on the first bank holiday weekend of 2024.

The levy board also anticipates that retailers will continue to strongly promote lamb throughout the Easter holiday.

Historically, classic lamb roast dinners have been the Easter Sunday meal of choice, and according to Kantar research, lamb roasting joints saw a 25.5% rise in volume sales in 2023 compared to 2022.

Of this, leg roasting joints accounted for almost 93% of all lamb roasting joints sold last Easter, and 62% of all lamb sold for the period.

The importance of the Easter roast was well supported by retailers last year, with many pushing promotions.

The lamb trade has seen significant strength lately, with AHDB’s deadweight sheep SQQ currently sitting at 722p/kg for the week ending 2 March.

The price is now sitting 217p above figures seen for the same week last year.

And with key holidays in Islam coming up - Ramadan and Eid-al-Fitr - AHDB expects to see a major boost in lamb demand, including internationally.

Grace Randall, AHDB retail insight manager, said: “The export market continues to support, along with key demand events including Ramadan, an early Easter and Eid Al-Fitr landing early April.

“Previous research has shown the importance of the ‘treat’ aspect associated with lamb, and retailers are using this alongside promotional offers.

"We’ve seen markets rise significantly for lamb in recent weeks, partly due to the strong demand around Easter and limited supply.

"However, we predict consumers will get behind the celebratory sentiment surrounding Easter once again this year and are likely to spend a little more on their meal.

“There may also be heightened demand for lamb over the next few months, as Eid falls just a few weeks after the Easter period this year."

Research by AHDB has indicated that supermarkets are becoming more popular for Muslim consumers, as younger consumers are moving away from traditional stores and are looking for cheaper alternatives to butchers.

Awal Fuseini, AHDB’s senior halal manger, noted that Muslims accounted for an estimated 20% of lamb consumption in England alone.

"More than 62% of halal consumers eat lamb weekly, compared with just 6% of the general population," he explained.

"Religious festivals in the Muslim community, such as Ramadan and Eid are all drivers of lamb sales.”