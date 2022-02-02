Renewed hardship scheme opens for Scottish pig farmers

Scottish pig producers impacted by the closure of the Brechin abattoir as a result of the pandemic are being encouraged to apply to a renewed hardship scheme.

Last year saw the temporary closure of Quality Pig Processors' (QPP) Brechin abattoir due to Covid-19 outbreaks, causing the suspension of its China export licence.

In response, the Scottish government announced the pig producers’ hardship support scheme.

This was initially made available in August 2021 to deliver what the Scottish government described as 'essential funding' to farmers who supplied QPP between 8 February and 31 March 2021.

In December, the Scottish government announced that the scheme was set to be extended to support the industry through the ongoing impact of the Covid crisis.

The industry remains hampered by low staffing levels throughout the supply chain as a direct result of the pandemic.

Backed by more than £680,000, the renewed scheme will now pay pig producers £7.50 per pig supplied to QPP's Brechin plant, between 1 April and 30 September 2021.

Applications to the hardship support scheme opened this week, with a deadline set for 20 February 2022.

NFU Scotland’s pigs committee chair, Jamie Wyllie is encouraging eligible producers to consider applying to it.

“The extension of the scheme is something that the union pushed to secure and will go some way to alleviate the huge losses that Scottish pig producers are currently facing.

“Issues caused by Covid come at a time of high input costs on farms, poor prices globally, and a lack of equivalent controls and checks on EU product coming into the market.

“The opening of the scheme will be welcome news to our members, and I encourage all those who are eligible to apply before the 20 February”.

The completed application, together with the supporting evidence, can be submitted via email to the Scottish government at pigproducers.support@gov.scot.