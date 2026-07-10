Renowned Northumberland herdsman's farm comes to market for £4m

A historic Northumberland farm has come to market for £4 million as renowned herdsman Frank Robson prepares to retire after a lifetime in livestock.

South Farm at Ryal, near Hexham, is being offered for sale by Mr Robson, who built a reputation for sourcing and supplying quality livestock directly to the butchery trade.

Over his career, he estimates he has sold more than 50,000 cattle, 30,000 pigs and 160,000 lambs directly into the trade, with customers including Cranstons at Hexham.

The sale marks the end of a long farming era for the Robson family in the Ryal area.

The holding extends to more than 331 acres and includes a Grade II listed 18th-century farmhouse, modern and traditional buildings, and productive arable and grazing land.

John Coleman, Head of Farm Agency at GSC Grays, said South Farm represented a notable opportunity within the North East land market.

“South Farm is a first class arable and livestock farm, with a handsome historic farmhouse, good farm buildings and productive farmland all in a ring fence,” he said.

Mr Coleman said the Robson family had farmed in the area for many years and had now taken the decision to retire.

He said Mr Robson was widely respected within the farming community and had built a strong reputation over many years.

“The sale marks the end of an era for a distinctive farming enterprise and presents a notable opportunity within the North East land market,” he said.

South Farm includes 331 acres of Grade 3 arable land, ploughable pasture and permanent grazing, along with modern and traditional stone buildings.

These include livestock housing, a covered silage clamp and grain storage, with agents also highlighting significant development potential, subject to planning.

The Grade II listed farmhouse dates from the 18th century and includes a rear staircase wing added in 1771.

The four-bedroom property enjoys wide views and offers substantial accommodation, although it requires refurbishment.

Accommodation includes a hall, two reception rooms, kitchen, bathroom and three large attic rooms.

The farm lies around 12 miles from Hexham and about 15 miles from Newcastle, giving access to local services, transport links, Newcastle International Airport and East Coast Main Line rail services.

South Farm is being offered for sale as a whole through GSC Grays Farm Agency, with a guide price of £4 million.