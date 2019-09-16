Report calls for 'resilient' Scottish farming industry

Critical decisions about the future of Scottish farming and land management must be taken now, a new report demands

The Scottish government has been urged to introduce significant changes to policy to ensure a 'resilient and thriving' rural sector in the face of climate emergency and Brexit.

A new report released today (16 September) calls for any government decision about the future of Scottish farming to be 'taken now'.

New measures should 'prevent long-lasting negative consequences' for the sector, according to rural business organisation Scottish Land & Estates (SLE).

Their report #Route2050 explores what the priorities should be for land management in Scotland, particularly in the context of climate change and Brexit.







It suggests that the government should enable rural businesses to better understand their carbon footprint and ways to reduce it

Increasing access to skills training to improve efficiency and access to capital to improve productivity should also be looked at, the report says.

Sarah-Jane Laing, Executive Director of SLE, said that the future of farming and wider land management in Scotland 'needs to have a clear direction'.

She said: “Rural businesses are already making significant efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and carbon levels, and we must continue to encourage that.

“Through planting forests, regenerating peatland and renewable energy projects, the sector can play a crucial role in carbon capture and storage and reducing emissions.

“New policy relating to the climate change emergency must recognise this.”

The report urges the roll-out of producer organisations to all agriculture and forestry markets to help re-balance supply chain power and increase industry co-operation.

It also says there needs to be increased Scottish government support for the use of timber in construction and a growing market for natural fibres such as wool.

Ms Laing added: “It is only by farmers, government and wider society working together that we can create a plan for the future of land management that is realistic, workable and helps Scotland lead the way to being net-zero carbon neutral.

“This will help ensure a resilient, efficient and thriving rural sector.”