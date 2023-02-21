Reports of sheep killed and slaughtered in Shropshire

There have been a number of recent reports of sheep being killed, slaughtered and skinned across Shropshire, police have said.

One incident involved a farmer in the Little Stretton area who had a ram tied up along a fence, West Mercia Police explained.

In another, an in-lamb ewe had been tied up and killed in an "extremely horrific way, as its insides were all ruptured".

"This has left the farmer understandably concerned," a spokesperson for West Mercia Police said, adding that the latest incident happened on Thursday (16 February).

"If you were in the area of Little Stretton near to a footpath that leads to Church Stretton through some fields and saw anything suspicious which involved a sheep please contact me on the below details."

The spokesperson added that this time of year was a busy time for sheep farmers, and because of that, dogs must on a lead at all times.

"Even if you dog is the best behaved dog in the world please put it on a lead as for some sheep just the sight of a dog can cause it to be worried and this is an offence.

"If you have any information in relation to the above incident or if you have been victim of a similar offence please get in touch."