Rescuer saves ewe from falling to its death with just one hand

A quick-thinking animal rescuer showed incredible strength by saving a sheep one handed during a dramatic cliff rescue mission on the Great Orme.

RSPCA rescuer Dean Wilkins abseiled 30 metres down the cliff to reach the stranded ewe, which was trapped on a narrow ledge just inches wide.

The Herdwick sheep went to jump and would have plunged to her death, but Dean grabbed hold of her with one hand until help arrived from colleagues.

The sheep is thought to have become stuck after she was chased over the headland by an out-of-control dog.

Similar incidents involving sheep near Buxton, Derbyshire, were also reported last month to the animal charity.

Farming industry groups frequently appeal to pet owners to ensure dogs are always on a lead when around livestock.

Responding to the incident, RSPCA chief inspectorate officer Dermot Murphy, said that Dean's quick reactions and strength saved the ewe's life.

"She would have plunged down the cliff if he hadn’t managed to grab hold of her and hang on until his colleague arrived."

Dean said of the dramatic rescue mission: "I’ve been doing these sorts of rescues with the team for about three years but this was the first time I had actually physically caught the animal.

"Given the narrow ledge the ewe was on, we approached extremely cautiously so as not to spook her, but seconds after I had got hold of her she jumped and I suddenly found myself clinging onto her woolly coat with one hand."

After managing to safely contain the ewe, Dean, along with colleague Mike Pugh, managed to abseil down to a wider ledge about five metres below, where they placed her in a bag.

The officers then had another six or seven metres to descend to the ground, where the relieved owner of the sheep was waiting.

After a check up by the farmer, the ewe - who had been monitored on the ledge for several days and provided with hay - was reunited, unharmed, with the rest of her flock.