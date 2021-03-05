Rescuers pull farmer out of 60ft sinkhole in Cumbria

Rescuers have pulled a farmer out of a 60ft sinkhole after he fell down it while riding his quad bike in a field.

The incident happened around midday on Thursday (4 March) at Bowesfield Farm in Stank, south Cumbria.

Ian Westall from Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service told the BBC the opening was about 8ft (2m) wide at the top, but widened below 'like a wine carafe'.

"You've got a lip at the top which went down into a narrow throat," he explained.

"And then there was a large bulbous bottom which opened up 10m (33ft) in one direction and 4m (13ft) in the other."

(Photo: Cumbria Fire and Rescue Service)

The farmer was taken to hospital in an air ambulance where he is being treated for injuries to the chest.

The fire service said in a statement: "Crews from Barrow and Ulverston attended an incident where an individual had fallen 60ft into a sinkhole in a field whilst riding a quad bike.

"Alongside our colleagues from mountain rescue, we were able to bring the individual to safety using line rescue equipment.

"An excellent multi-agency team effort."