Researchers seek volunteers to tackle rural loneliness

Researchers are asking people to share their experiences as part of a new study looking at ways to overcome loneliness in rural areas.

One in six people report experiences of feeling lonely, according to figures, but many more people could be at risk of experiencing social isolation in rural areas alone.

The agricultural community may be one that is more likely to be affected by loneliness, Aberystwyth University academics say.

The research team is now asking for people who identify as belonging to an agricultural community to share their experiences with them.

The aim of the study's findings is for researchers to draw up recommendations so the government can improve support.

Lead researcher on the project, Stephanie Jones said: “We are keen to hear from people about their lived experience of loneliness, which has real impact on people’s health and wellbeing.

"With people’s help, we hope that this research is an opportunity to draw up recommendations that can address loneliness in rural communities.

"This is a good opportunity for peoples’ voices to be heard.”

Gareth Davies, CEO of farming support charity Tir Dewi, said the issue of isolation and loneliness in agriculture was "greater than ever".

He said: “Farming has always involved an element of isolation and this has come with its problems for farming families.

"The pressures of work have reached new heights, added to this is an enormous amount of policy change facing farming and the uncertainty that has caused.

"Some farmers are less likely to access support, including healthcare, and new ways have to be found to ensure there are clear and easily accessed pathways for them to do so.”

Dr Rachel Rahman, from Aberystwyth University, said the study aims to identify models of best practice in community support that can be used in rural areas to address issues of loneliness.

“This research is designed to provide a greater understanding of inequalities related to loneliness, and the extent to which community initiatives are contributing to addressing loneliness.

"The study is also an opportunity to recognise where existing community support may be struggling to meet hidden needs with the aim of developing support mechanisms to improve social inclusion.”

Farmers and farm workers interested in taking part in the research can contact Aberystwyth University at stj34@aber.ac.uk.