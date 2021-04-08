Researchers to create net zero roadmap for dairy farmers

Researchers are developing a new roadmap specifically for UK dairy farmers to become net zero within the industry's timeframe.

National dairy advisory company the Dairy Group will co-ordinate the ambitious 12-month research project.

It will use its findings and knowledge of UK dairy to make recommendations aimed at measuring and reducing carbon emissions on farm – both practically and profitably.

The project also aims to provide a blueprint for dairy producers, which will give cost-effective and practical pointers that will help them at farm level.

It comes as the farming industry aims to reach net zero across England and Wales by 2040 as a contribution to a target of 2050 for the whole of the UK.

In 2019, the Committee on Climate Change called for the UK to drastically reduce its greenhouse gas emissions to zero over the next three decades.

The Trehane Trust, which provides awards for dairy industry research, has awarded £15,000 to the Dairy Group to help deliver the roadmap.

Chair Diana Allen said: “We feel confident that with the expertise within its team, as well as its national network of dairy clients, that the Dairy Group can deliver on this

“We are looking for well-researched and realistic pointers for producers and their advisers, as they look to mitigate climate change and promote more sustainable and efficient dairy businesses.

“This must not be a report destined for a shelf, but one that will provide a catalyst in our mission towards net zero.”

The project, led by the Dairy Group’s consultant Richard Lane, will review research and identify key strategies and use these to measure and benchmark dairy systems.

“The marketplace is shifting rapidly and climate change is at the forefront," Mr Lane said.

"We will liaise with the supply chain to ensure our report meets market expectations and contributes to creating a healthy and sustainable UK dairy industry.”