Restaurant serving nothing but pigs in blankets to open

A restaurant serving nothing but pigs in blankets will open its doors for just three days next month, with all pork sourced only from British farms.

In a world-first, Bristol-based The Jolly Hog will only be serving food and drink made with the festive bacon wrapped sausage as part of its new pop-up restaurant.

Customers can expect to pig-out on sweet and savoury Christmas classics with a porky twist, such as ‘PIBfiteroles’ and ‘Bucks PIBzz’.

Other dishes include ‘PIB Cocktail’, a take on the prawn and Thousand Island dressed dish, and Mince PIB Pies, a throwback to the original recipe served in the early Middle Ages.

Open only from 3 – 5 December 2021, those who want to try the meaty menu will have to be quick for their festive fix.

The Jolly Hog sells British outdoor bred, RSPCA assured sausages and bacon – including their pigs in blankets – at retailers UK-wide.

The Jolly Hog sells British outdoor bred, RSPCA assured sausages and bacon in retailers across the UK

The company was started by three brothers in their home town of Bristol in 2007, with the aim to make high-quality pork products.

The firm uses prime cuts of British, outdoor bred pork for sausages and bacon, only sourcing pork from RSPCA assured farms.

Olly Kohn from the Jolly Hog said: "Something so delicious shouldn’t be relegated to the side of a plate of turkey and sprouts.

"We love hearing how much our customers love our pigs in blankets, and we thought it was high time these porky treats get the attention they deserve in the run up to Christmas.

“As well as being packed with PIBs, our chefs have made sure every item on the menu tastes as banging as our bangers, because our customers are used to getting the best."

The pop-up restaurant will open at 1-2 Gaol Ferry Steps, Bristol BS1 6WE, from 3-5 December.