Retailer treatment under scrutiny as watchdog survey opens to suppliers

Suppliers, including many farmers, are being urged to speak out on how they are treated by retailers as the Groceries Code Adjudicator (GCA) opens its annual survey.

Launched on 12 January, the online survey gives suppliers the chance to report on whether they are being treated fairly and lawfully by their customers.

For farmers supplying supermarkets directly, it offers an opportunity to raise concerns around pricing, contract terms and changes to orders.

The survey provides a confidential route for suppliers to highlight issues they may be facing when supplying retailers.

Issues raised in previous ones have included delayed payments, last-minute changes to orders and concerns around risk being passed back down the supply chain.

While the focus is on producers who sell directly to retailers, the GCA said farmers who supply indirectly through processors, packers or marketing groups can also provide feedback as non-direct suppliers.

Responses will help shape the GCA’s priorities and focus its enforcement work over the coming year.

Groceries Code Adjudicator Mark White encouraged suppliers to take part, stressing the importance of their input: “The annual survey is your chance to tell me in confidence how the retailers are behaving. I want to hear from you.”

He added: “I will act on the issues that you raise, making sure that the retailers take action where necessary to treat their suppliers fairly and lawfully.”

The GCA said last year’s survey showed a fall in the number of suppliers experiencing issues under the Groceries Supply Code of Practice (GSCOP), following increased scrutiny and targeted enforcement.

The survey opens at a time when many farmers are facing tight margins and rising costs, increasing the importance of fair and lawful treatment within the grocery supply chain.

The GCA said farmer participation was essential to ensuring supermarkets comply with the Groceries Supply Code and that problems are identified before they become widespread.

The survey will remain open for six weeks, closing on 22 February 2026. It is being carried out by YouGov on behalf of the GCA.

All responses will be treated in strict confidence, with information never shared with retailers and no action taken without supplier consent.