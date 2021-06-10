Retailers told to source British eggs as petition gathers steam

Supermarkets have been urged to stop importing eggs and to instead utilise the domestic sector for food made in the UK.

British egg companies and processors have launched a petition which has gathered well over 26,000 signatures as of Thursday 10 June.

They are calling for retailers to source British eggs as shoppers 'put their trust' in UK supermarkets to 'sell safe products'.

"British shoppers deserve to eat foods made with egg that meets the highest food safety standards," the petition reads.

The British Lion companies add that importing foreign eggs to produce foods like quiche in Britain for supermarkets is 'morally wrong'.

"Supermarkets should use British eggs produced on British farms for food that is being produced here."

British Egg Industry Council chairman Andrew Joret said shoppers deserved to eat foods made with egg that met the highest food safety standards.

"They also have the right to be told where the eggs in the food they buy come from, so they are free to make informed purchasing decisions," he said.

“The petition is a perfect opportunity for consumers to stand up to the major retailers and show that they are not willing to accept lower standards when it comes to the use of egg in prepared foods.

"Together we can show our support for British farming and stop British supermarkets using imported eggs in British produced food.”

The petition has been sent to Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Iceland, Lidl, Marks and Spencer, Morrisons, Sainsbury’s, Tesco, Waitrose, and Ocado.