Return of dedicated female Charolais sale to Carlisle

For the first time in years, Harrison and Hetherington (H&H) will host a dedicated collective sale of Charolais females on behalf of the British Charolais Cattle Society.

With entries from some of the most prominent breeders in the country, the ‘White Gold’ Charolais sale will be held on 21 January at the Borderway Mart, Carlisle.

The sale has attracted 31 heifers either served or maiden from some of the best Charolais genetics in the UK.

The line-up sees consignments of stock from herds including Burradon, Elgin, Kellys and Maerdy, among others.

In the past, the Charolais Cattle Society have held a Christmas Cracker sale of females at the end of the year.

On reviewing the demand, this new standalone female sale has been organised, with the backing and support of several Charolais breeders north and south of the border.

Scott Donaldson, managing director for H&H, said the aim of this sale was to provide both a showcase and a live ring sale.

"We know there is demand from those looking to improve their existing herds and those wanting to start up their own herd," he added.

“In recent years these noted herds have been primarily sold females directly off farm, so the opportunity to purchase females of this calibre, on the open market and under one roof, has been almost non-existent.

"Our intention is for this sale to become a key and regular date in both the Charolais breeders’ calendar and our own calendar here at Harrison & Hetherington.”

The Charolais is a popular breed for British farmers due to its sustainability and profitability, with the breed seen as offering a bright future for British beef.

With continued improvement to calving ease, unrivalled growth rates and outstanding carcass quality, the Charolais is renowned for crossing into profit.

Commenting on the sale, Allen Drysdale, chairman of the British Charolais Cattle Society said there was a clear demand for top quality females.

"We have secured a fantastic line up of some of the best current Charolais genetics in the UK," he said.

“In holding this sale, we are offering a platform for vendors to show off their breeding, and providing an opportunity for existing and new breeders to have a choice of best-quality stock to purchase on the open market.

"This is a fantastic way to begin the year and without a doubt this will be a great sale. I’m looking forward to it enormously.”