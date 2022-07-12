Return set for the UK’s largest dairy event

The UK's largest dairy event is making its return in early October, showcasing the industry's latest innovation and first-class stockmanship.

The Dairy Show will go ahead on Wednesday 5 October 2022 at the Bath & West Showground in Somerset – and saver tickets are now available.

The show’s theme this year will be muck, with the focus on ways organic manures can be collected, stored, optimised and applied to maximise soil health and, ultimately, the performance of crops and grazing livestock.

The dairy sector is a fundamental part of British agriculture, says acting head of shows, Jess Chiplen: “We’re in the heart of it here in the south-west.

"Within the sector are world class farmers and agricultural companies who are responsible for pioneering new technology, genetics and practices. It’s a privilege to host many of them here.

“At a time when milk price and costs – like feed and fertiliser - are so high it’s important that ideas and knowledge are shared to capitalise on marginal gains and opportunities.”

Remaining at the show’s heart are the dairy cattle, with exhibitors travelling from all over the country to compete in a variety of breed classes before respective champions go head-to-head for the sought after Supreme Champion title.

The Ayrshire, Dairy Shorthorn, Guernsey, Holstein and Jersey breeds will all be well represented at this year's event.

“The Jersey breed society will be holding its national show here," Ms Chiplen says, "On top of that, we have calf classes and the popular showmanship competition.

"The latter is always a fine example of the incredible up-and-coming talent we have in the industry.”

For the first time ever, the British Cheese Awards will be taking place at the Dairy Show, providing an impressive display of dairy produce including cheese, butter, yoghurt and cream.

Judging of the awards will take place on the day, with visitors able to view the display and take part in the all-important People’s Choice Award.

“We are delighted to be welcoming everyone back to the show,” says Ms Chiplen. “It’s particularly exciting to encompass the British Cheese Awards, providing the perfect platform for producers to showcase the complete journey from farm to fork.”

Advance tickets are available at £15 per adult, increasing to £18 on the gate. Students, with proof, will have discounted entry at £14 and children under 15 years old will have free entry.