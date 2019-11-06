Review of rural planning laws underway in Scotland

The need for planning permission could be removed for certain types of rural developments

Certain types of rural planning permissions could be removed in Scotland to help increase the rural population and support succession planning for farmers.

A review of planning laws by the Scottish government aims to help tackle depopulation and support local economies.

Small scale developments such as the conversion of farm buildings to deliver more homes could automatically be given the go-ahead.

The development of larger operational farm buildings including sheds and polytunnels could also be exempted.







The changes are being considered as part of a new action plan to implement a radical shake-up of planning laws.

Removal of planning permission for developments that help address climate change is also being considered.

The Scottish government's planning minister, Kevin Stewart said tackling depopulation and supporting the sustainability of rural communities is 'important'.

“I believe these reforms will help support work aimed at increasing the rural population, will support succession planning for farmers and will provide an opportunity for the planning system to positively contribute to the long-term sustainability of rural businesses and communities,” he said.

Permitted Development Rights remove the need to apply for planning permission and typically relate to minor or uncontroversial developments where planning permission would likely be granted.

The Scottish government is currently seeking views on its Sustainability Appraisal of options for expanding Permitted Development Rights across 16 development types.