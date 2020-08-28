Revised haulage assurance scheme standards launched

The Haulage Assurance Scheme is an essential element of QMS’s whole chain assurance

Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) have strengthened their haulage assurance scheme by making some key additions to the standards document.

New standards cover areas such as wash out facilities, water provision, vehicle signage and flooring.

QMS said members of the scheme will shortly receive this year’s updated standards document, which becomes effective from 1 October 2020.

It provides reassurance to consumers of provenance, highest standards of production, animal welfare and wellbeing, to deliver a quality eating experience.

The standards behind the six QMS quality assurance schemes – which also cover cattle and sheep, pigs, feeds, auction markets and processors - are reviewed regularly and updated annually to ensure continuous improvements are made to keep pace with legislative, technical and other changes.

Kathryn Kerr, Head of Brands Integrity at QMS said: “As we emerge from lockdown, consumers are conscious of buying sustainably-produced, quality assured local food.

"This makes it even more important that our suite of quality assurance standards is as robust as possible.

"Throughout the process we have remained focussed on ensuring the standards are practical and relevant for scheme members but also reinforce consumer trust.”

Only haulage operators who are approved members of the Haulage Assurance Scheme can transport cattle, sheep and pigs which are destined for the Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork brands.

Haulage drivers are specially trained to handle and transport livestock and must hold a livestock certificate of competence.