RHASS back in the black with £551k turnaround after two-year losses

RHASS has returned to profit with a £551,000 surplus after two years of heavy losses, following a strong showing from last year’s Royal Highland Show.

The Royal Highland & Agricultural Society of Scotland reported the turnaround in its latest financial results, reversing losses of £1.8 million in 2024 and £3.1 million in 2023.

The recovery follows a restructuring plan introduced a year ago to stabilise the organisation’s finances and improve performance.

A major driver was the Royal Highland Show, which generated an operating surplus of £404,624. This marks a significant rebound from the £837,009 loss recorded the previous year.

Sponsorship also delivered a boost, rising 24% to £865,234. Royal Bank of Scotland extended its headline partnership with the show through to 2028, making it the bank’s longest-running sponsorship.

The wider group includes commercial arm Highland Centre Ltd and the Royal Highland Society Development Trust, which distributes grants.

Highland Centre Ltd, trading as the Royal Highland Centre, hosted more than 100 events during 2025. The venue also welcomed back Edinburgh’s Summer Sessions, with global artists including Sam Fender and Chappell Roan performing to sell-out crowds.

The concert series is set to return this year, with Biffy Clyro, Florence & The Machine, The Prodigy, Lorde and The Cure among those due to perform in August.

Alongside improved trading, RHASS overhauled its governance structure, streamlining decision-making and strengthening transparency and accountability.

Independent non-executive directors and trustees have also been brought in to enhance strategic oversight across the organisation.

James Logan, chair of RHASS, said: “This past year has marked a turning point for RHASS with significant changes to improve the Society’s governance and financial performance.”

He added: “We had planned to break even, but the outcome has been better than we imagined and that’s all down to the hard work and dedication from the team, our directors, council members, and advisers for which we are extremely grateful.”

Looking ahead, Mr Logan said the focus will be on maintaining momentum while managing further challenges.

“As with any major turnaround plan, our aim is to build on last year’s performance. There’s no doubt that there will be challenges ahead however, we have plans in place for how we grow income while remaining true to RHASS’s mission of supporting Scotland’s agricultural and rural communities.”