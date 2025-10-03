Rhug Estate to sell 1,000 acres in landmark farmland deal

Rhug Estate has launched one of North Wales’s most significant farmland sales in years, releasing 1,000 acres at Glynllifon.

The move, announced by owner Lord Newborough, is intended to create opportunities for the next generation of farmers while allowing the estate to focus resources on its core base near Corwen.

The grassland, described as the jewel of the historic Glynllifon Estate, is being released to the open market for the first time in centuries. National property consultancy Carter Jonas is handling the phased sale through its North Wales office.

The first block of around 265 acres is available immediately via informal tender, with the remainder due to be released in stages into next spring.

Lord Newborough explained that the decision is about both strategy and stewardship. “We have received a lot of interest in the site, and strategically it makes sense to pass on around 1,000 acres at Glynllifon,” he said.

“This decision is about more than reshaping the Estate, it’s about opening-up opportunities for others to farm, supporting the next generation in north west Wales, and ensuring the land continues to play a vital role in the agricultural community.”

(Photo: Carter Jonas)

The move will allow the award-winning organic business to concentrate on its 12,500-acre base near Corwen, where it employs more than 100 staff across its farm shop, café, takeaway, cutting plant and beauty range.

Lord Newborough said the sale frees up resources to “build even further on the exciting growth at Corwen and continue our long-term vision for Rhug.” He added that diversification, innovation, and international collaboration will be central to driving future success.

Rhug Estate is one of only seven Welsh businesses to hold a Royal Warrant of Appointment from both The King and The Queen, and Lord Newborough emphasised his determination to ensure the brand “goes from strength to strength” despite broader challenges facing the farming sector.

Hugh O’Donnell, partner at Carter Jonas, described the Glynllifon sale as a landmark opportunity: “This is undoubtedly one of the most important farmland sales we have seen in North Wales in recent years.

"Productive grassland of this quality and scale is rarely offered to the open market, and we anticipate strong interest from across the farming community.”