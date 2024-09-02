RICS Rural CAP: New proactive approach to resolving rural disputes

The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) has worked with rural stakeholders to develop a new Rural Conflict Avoidance Process (Rural CAP) service.

Relationships between landlords and tenants are increasingly under strain; expanding diversification, rising costs and the push for new farming techniques are just a few of the pressures contributing to this tension.

When disputes arise, traditional methods of resolution, such as arbitration or expert determination, often lead to prolonged, costly, and adversarial proceedings that can damage these crucial relationships.

Recognising these challenges, RICS has worked with industry bodies, including the Tenant Farmers Forum (TFF), to develop the new Rural CAP service.

The Rock Review's recommendations, which emphasised the need for a more effective, cooperative approach to dispute resolution in the rural real estate industry, served as a catalyst for this initiative.

Rural CAP is a proactive service which helps landlords, tenants, and rural business partners to resolve disputes before they escalate into more serious conflicts.

The process is designed to intervene at the earliest possible stage, offering a structured yet flexible approach that can be tailored to the unique circumstances of each case.

To facilitate a quicker and less contentious conclusion, Rural CAP appoints an unbiased professional with experience in rural concerns who collaborates with the parties to make non-binding recommendations that aim to address disputes at an early stage.

This approach is particularly beneficial in the rural sector, where the relationships between landlords and tenants can be long-term and require careful management to ensure ongoing cooperation and mutual benefit.

Unlike traditional methods of dispute resolution, Rural CAP is flexible and can be adapted to meet the specific needs of the parties.

Whether the dispute is in its early stages or has already advanced towards legal action, it provides a quick and more affordable solution that maintains important relationships.

The primary advantage of Rural CAP lies in its ability to prevent disputes from escalating into costly and adversarial proceedings.

The process assists landlords and renters in avoiding the financial burden and possible harm to their relationships that can precede arbitration or litigation by resolving disputes early on.

This early intervention is crucial, as it helps to defuse tensions before they can escalate into more serious conflicts.

It is the impartial professional's responsibility to lead the parties to a fair, practicable, and mutually acceptable agreement; the emphasis is on finding a solution rather than imposing a decision that may not fully address the issues.

Rural CAP is also designed to be accessible and straightforward, as the process is less formal than traditional dispute resolution methods.

This makes it easier for all parties to engage and participate fully, which saves time and money whilst encouraging a positive atmosphere where both parties can work together towards a solution.

This accessibility makes it easier for all parties to engage in the process, ensuring that their voices are heard, and their concerns are addressed.

In a sector where maintaining strong relationships is vital, Rural CAP provides a valuable tool for ensuring that disputes are resolved in a manner that benefits everyone involved.

By choosing Rural CAP, landlords and tenants can protect their interests while preserving the collaborative spirit that is essential to the success of the rural community.

For more information on how Rural CAP can support you, visit the website or contact the Dispute Resolution Service team at drs@rics.org.