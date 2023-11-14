Right combinations of SFI actions could mitigate BPS loss, AHDB says

New analysis has illustrated that the right combination of SFI actions could go a long way in mitigating the loss of direct payments.

Information on how farmers can combine various Sustainable Farming Incentive (SFI) actions to help boost income has been unveiled by AHDB.

The effect on farms of stacking elements of the SFI on arable, beef and sheep, dairy and mixed farms in England has been analysed, as well as how to combine actions within the scheme.

The levy board's analysis outlines the costs associated with each action and any income foregone from entering into SFI on specific farm types.

It has been revealed that taking part in the programme could considerably boost farm business income when SFI options are stacked effectively.

However, the cost of entering into each action and the cost of any corresponding loss of output needs to be considered, according to the analysis.

The effect on both income and net profit will vary widely between farm businesses depending on their individual circumstances.

Farms with more unproductive or less productive land available to enter into SFI will benefit more from SFI due to less income foregone, AHDB explains.

SFI stacking has a stabilising effect on farm incomes with an amplified effect in years of high input prices or low output prices, the levy board adds.

Additional revenue per annum over a three-year period from SFI ranged from £7,000 to £10,000 for a 105ha dairy farm, £7,000 for a 150ha beef and sheep farm, £13,500 for a 220ha mixed farm and between £15,000 and £46,000 for a 455ha arable farm.

The higher revenues are generated by more ambitious actions selected from the scheme, AHDB explained.

Dr Amandeep Kaur Purewal, AHDB senior economist, admitted that no action in the SFI would be enough to mitigate the loss of direct payments.

However, she said the analysis had illustrated that the right combination of actions could go a long way to make up some of the shortfall and play a role in stabilising farm incomes.

“With applications now open for SFI 2023, it’s in farmers’ interest to investigate which options work for their farm," Dr Purewal said.

"The SFI provides the opportunity for farmers to maximise the potential of every hectare of land on their farm. The 2023 update of the SFI offers farmers much more flexibility in terms of choosing actions which suit their farms."

She said it was important to remember both the financial and practical implications involved, such as the cost of implementing each action as well as how that would work on a practical level within the wider farm business.

"Careful planning and selection is essential to ensure farmers get the best economic combination for their farm," she explained.

“Our analysis is aimed at helping our levy payers make informed decisions about their business in the fast-changing agricultural landscape and we are planning to follow up with further analysis as the scheme evolves further.”