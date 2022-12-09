Ripon Farm Services acquires FG Adamson & Son

John Deere agricultural dealer Ripon Farm Services (RFS) is to acquire F G Adamson & Son to offer professional turfcare machinery and servicing to its customers for the first time.

F G Adamson & Son, which serves customers across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire, was established more than 75 years ago and has been selling and servicing John Deere machines for more than 25 years.

It has two depots – at Swanland, near Hull, and at Langworth, near Lincoln – which will be taken over by RFS, with all staff being transferred as part of the process.

Geoff Brown, RFS managing director, said: “This is really good news for RFS, its staff, customers, and the John Deere brand.

"This will be the next stage in the evolution of our business as we offer our services to the professional turf market for the first time.

“F G Adamson & Son is a hugely-respected business with a strong reputation for excellent customer service, and we know that the high standards set by the staff for more than seven decades will need to be continued.

“With its staff, we are privileged to be taking on experts in their field, and they will be instrumental in ensuring a seamless transition.”

Both parties are working towards a completion date of 31 January 2023.

John Adamson, partner in F G Adamson & Son, said that the business has been at the heart of the family for many years.

“Across Yorkshire and Lincolnshire we have dealt with a huge number of golf courses, caravan parks, estates, sports grounds and commercial contractors who value the customer service our team has been able to offer.

“This has been backed up by the confidence in the John Deere brand which brings the quality, reliability and longevity they need from their machinery investments.

“The sale marks the start of a new era for F G Adamson & Son. We know its legacy will live on in the RFS business which already has the infrastructure to reach more customers across the region and ensure that our existing customers remain well looked after.”

Chris Meacock, division sales manager for Turf at John Deere, said: “We owe Gillian, John, Mike, and the whole Adamson family a huge debt of thanks for the fantastic service they have given John Deere’s customers for the past 25 years.

“RFS has an enviable reputation for looking after our agricultural customers and I have no doubt that it will continue to thrive with its new professional turfcare service offering on board.”