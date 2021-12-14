Rising gas prices: Cutting costs with heat exchangers for poultry sheds

With energy prices going through the roof and increased pressure from suppliers to reduce emissions, poultry farmers are looking for new ways to save energy and reduce costs.

To optimise energy, poultry firm Vencomatic UK says heat exchangers can be added to a shed, resulting in savings while promoting low carbon farming.

Heat exchangers can help producers save by using the already warm air from inside the poultry shed to heat up incoming fresh air from outside.

This is done without mixing the stale air with the fresh air, ensuring a constant flow of clean climatized air whilst using significantly less energy than traditional practices.

Installing a heat exchanger on a shed allows farmers to fully control the climate in the house.

Vencomatic UK provides heat exchangers with a high thermal efficiency of up to 80% and utilising their Louvre air distribution system.

This projects the air to the roof, allowing for even temperatures, a steady climate and unintrusive ventilation for the birds.

Vencomatic Group UK and sister company Agro Supply are leading suppliers of high quality, cost saving heat exchanges for the UK market.

Welfare benefits of installing a heat exchange

At Vencomatic UK, providing a high level of poultry welfare is central to their beliefs.

Adding the Eco Unit to a poultry house poses benefits not only financially, but to birds as well.

The Eco Unit is a heat exchanger which uses a small amount of electricity to recover heat from the shed.

This allows for improved litter quality which reduces disease and helps with system maintenance operations, with the litter being much more friable.

The Eco Unit also makes the air ‘dry’ which lowers the chances of respiratory infection.

With temperature control, birds use less energy regulating their body heat subsequently reducing feed costs.

Environmental benefits of installing a heat exchange

As previously stated, heat exchangers allow for heat recovery with thermal efficiency of up to 80%.

By installing a heat exchanger, farmers are not only saving money and increasing bird welfare, but they are also reducing carbon emissions.

With customers pushing for low carbon products and retailers like Sainsbury's pledging net zero by 2040, it is the perfect time to invest for the future of poultry farming.

Vencomatic Group UK provides two series of products, the Eco Unit and the Clima Unit, which can be tailored to any requirement.

Both providing 80% heat recovery except the Eco Unit provides the option of additional heating to further improve shed conditions.

If you are looking to invest in the future of your farm, contact Vencomatic UK today.