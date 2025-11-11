Rising Staffordshire dairy star crowned Young Farmer of the Year

A young Staffordshire farmer has been hailed as one of the brightest talents in British agriculture after being named Young Farmer of the Year 2025 at this year’s YFC Achiever Awards.

Magnus Brown, 22, a dairy farmer from Chase Young Farmers’ Club, received the top accolade at the glittering black-tie ceremony hosted by the National Federation of Young Farmers’ Clubs (NFYFC).

The event, held at the National Conference Centre in Birmingham on 8 November, brought together more than 500 young farmers, supporters, and alumni to celebrate those shaping the future of rural Britain.

Judges, including TV presenter and farmer Adam Henson, NFU Vice President David Exwood and NFYFC Vice Chair Alex McMenemy, praised Brown for his “confidence and passion for agriculture.”

Henson said Brown stood out for his communication skills and “positive attitude to improving and developing the culture of British farming.”

Raised on his family’s dairy farm, Brown has become a leading voice for sustainability, mental health, and the next generation of farmers.

As an NFU Student and Young Farmer Ambassador, he has spoken on issues such as inheritance tax reform, farm safety, and mental health support in rural areas.

Speaking after receiving his award, Brown said winning felt “really amazing,” adding that it showed “what people can do with their voice in Young Farmers.”

He said the organisation was “a place for everyone” and encouraged other young people to speak up for causes they believe in.

“I think it’s important to get out and about and use your voice to help others,” he said. “I really care about the issues that face young people in agriculture and I’m not afraid to express my opinions and get them out to a national stage.”

Brown has written for NFU Farmer and Grower and Student Farmer magazines, featured in Farmers Guardian, and uses social media to promote British farming to wider audiences.

He recently finished university in Birmingham and now works as an agricultural solicitor. He is also part of the Tesco Future Farmer Programme at Harper Adams University.

The Young Farmer of the Year Award was one of eight honours presented during the evening, recognising outstanding individuals and clubs across England and Wales for their contributions to farming and rural life.

Now in its fifth year, the YFC Achiever Awards celebrate innovation, community spirit, and leadership among members of Young Farmers’ Clubs.