Robert Beckett honoured posthumously with pig sector's top award

The UK pig sector has paid a heartfelt tribute to industry stalwart Robert Beckett, who has been posthumously awarded the prestigious David Black Award — regarded as one of the pig industry’s highest honours.

Presented annually by AHDB, the award, presented at the National Pig Awards. recognises individuals whose leadership and commitment have made a lasting contribution to the British pig sector.

Beckett, who died earlier this year at the age of 57, is being acknowledged for more than two decades of influence, integrity and practical leadership.

Beckett joined Yorkwold in 2001 and rose to lead its indoor breed-to-finish enterprise as managing director. Over 24 years, he built a reputation for clear decision-making, strong welfare standards and a collaborative, solutions-focused approach that earned respect across the supply chain.

His influence reached well beyond Yorkwold, serving on the AHDB Pork Sector Council, the Pig Health and Welfare Council’s welfare committee and other key groups, where his practical insight and willingness to ask tough questions helped drive welfare improvements and policy progress.

His wife Andrea, speaking on behalf of their children, Ollie and Grace, said the award carries deep meaning for the family. “Ollie, Grace and I are delighted and very proud to receive the David Black Award on Bob’s behalf,” she said, noting the “commitment, hard work and support Bob gave to the pig industry”.

She added that “he worked almost to the end, his passion and drive hardly wavering even though his health was”.

She also expressed gratitude to the colleagues who supported him: “Thank you to all those who nominated Bob for this award and to everyone he worked alongside throughout the industry. You were not only colleagues you were his friends. He will be missed greatly by us all.”

Mark Haighton, AHDB Pork Sector Director, said Beckett “exemplified the values behind the David Black Award”, highlighting his leadership, integrity and influence.

He noted that Beckett’s contributions “helped steer important conversations within the industry”, and that AHDB is proud to recognise the legacy he leaves.

Beckett’s inclusion in this year’s honours not only reflects his career achievements but also serves as a reminder of the role that principled, practical leadership plays in strengthening the future of the British pig sector.