Robust food policy needed to protect farmers and public, group says

A robust food policy is needed that protects British farmers and consumers from harm during the cost of living crisis, the sheep sector has said.

The National Sheep Association (NSA) said there had been 'little progress' from the government on protecting the UK’s food supply chains from the crisis.

Continued disruption to the food supply chain has been building for months, due to the war in Ukraine, Brexit and unprecedented weather conditions.

Many UK consumers are already experiencing the knock-on effects, with experts predicting more issues this winter as food prices continue to rise.

The NSA said food security should be at the heart of future government policy. "Since the publication of the National Food Strategy there has been little progress," said chief executive Phil Stocker.

“We are set to see more significant change in the government, and potentially with changes in ministers in Westminster over the coming weeks.

"It is vital that the future of farming and food security amongst a burgeoning environmental agenda must be at the forefront of any newly established departmental team."

Any disruption to the work already in train, such as Defra’s Future Farming Programmes, should be minimised, Mr Stocker said.

"Although the National Food Strategy was welcomed it is time to put aspirations into policy and support rural communities and agriculture through what will be yet more turbulent circumstances for everyone across the nation.

“It is time for policymakers and government leaders to realise the fragility of the UK’s food supply chain and provide support to the growers and producers integral to feeding the nation."

It follows a similar call by NFU Scotland, which today called for 'urgent clarity' on agricultural policy as frustration builds with the Scottish government's lack of action on surging input costs and volatile prices.

The union's President Martin Kennedy said farmers needed to see how they would be supported in the future, and these should now be in the public domain.

"Instead of more plans and declarations, we need a policy that supports farm output, supports the measures that will help us cut our carbon footprint and supports the measures that will enhance biodiversity," he said.

“Production is falling and we need the Scottish government to say how it is going to halt this decline and give farmers the confidence to keep going for the future."