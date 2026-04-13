Row erupts as UK's biggest solar farm gets go-ahead from government

The UK’s largest solar farm has been signed off by ministers — sparking a fierce row with campaigners who say the development will come at a heavy cost to the countryside.

The Springwell Solar Farm, planned between Lincoln and Sleaford, has been approved by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero following a planning inquiry. Developer EDF Power Solutions UK says the site will generate enough electricity to supply around 180,000 homes.

The decision reflects a broader government drive to ramp up renewable energy projects as part of efforts to hit net zero targets and reduce reliance on imported energy.

Located near Navenby, the scheme will cover an area comparable to 1,700 football pitches and include a large-scale battery storage system — making it the biggest solar installation of its kind in the UK.

Ministers say the move is essential to securing cheaper, domestically produced energy. Energy Minister Michael Shanks said the government was “driving further and faster for clean homegrown power” to “protect the British people and bring down bills for good”.

He added that solar power is “one of the cheapest forms of power available” and would help shield the UK from the volatility of global fossil fuel markets.

But the approval has drawn sharp criticism locally.

Marc Williams, from the Springwell Solar Action Group, told the BBC he was “disgusted” by the outcome and insisted opposition would continue. “I’m fuming,” he said, accusing the government of showing “a complete lack of democratic accountability”.

He argued that local concerns had been overlooked, claiming ministers had “taken no account of the local views” and had “ridden roughshod across the community”.

Campaigners have also pointed to the loss of agricultural land, potential visual impact and concerns around lithium-ion battery safety.

Local Conservative councillor Rob Kendrick told the BBC the decision was “sad news for Lincolnshire and its residents”. He added he was “very disappointed but not surprised”, warning the development would permanently alter the landscape.

He also raised concerns about the potential knock-on effect on tourism, a sector worth an estimated £2bn to the county.

EDF, however, says the project will bring lasting benefits. Plans include new footpaths, additional hedgerows and a community fund aimed at supporting local initiatives.

Matthew Boulton, representing the developer, described the approval as “an important step forward for Springwell Solar Farm” and said the company would continue to work with residents to limit disruption during construction.

If built as planned, the site is expected to begin generating electricity in 2029, cementing its status as the UK’s largest solar power development.