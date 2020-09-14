Royal Agricultural University partners with Chinese university

The Gloucestershire-based agricultural college has extended its global reach with the partnership

The Royal Agricultural University has partnered with a Chinese university to help expand transnational higher education in the land-based sector.

Gloucestershire-based RAU and Qingdao Agricultural University (QAU) was one of only 11 that were selected by the Chinese Ministry of Education to be established this year.

The timing comes as Covid-19 heightens both the UK and China’s awareness of international food security, global food supply chains and the interdependence of agribusiness.

Named 'The RAU Joint Institute for Advanced Agritechnology at QAU', the partnership will see double-award degrees offered across four BSc (Hons) programmes.







These will include Agriculture; Environment, Food and Society; International Business Management; and Food Production and Supply Management.

The degrees will be delivered at the QAU campus, with students being taught in English by both RAU and QAU academics.

RAU Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joanna Price said establishing the Joint Institute was a key strategic initiative for the RAU.

She also noted that RAU was the only small specialist university in the UK to have established a Joint Institute with endorsement from the Chinese government.

“The ability to share insight, knowledge and expertise across global boundaries is vital if our graduates can provide the solutions needed to tackle key emerging issues and shape the future of sustainable food production in the face of climate change.”

QAU President Professor Song added: “This collaboration provides an opportunity to showcase the value of international partnerships and strengthen the quality of student experience and academic expertise at the QAU.

"We look forward to deepening our working relationship with the RAU in the future.”