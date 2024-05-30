Royal Bath and West responds to calls for it to go 'fully vegan'

The Royal Bath and West Show has responded to calls by activists for the popular agricultural event to go 'fully vegan'.

The four-day show, which takes place in Somerset every year in July, has written a letter in response to PETA's demands.

The activist group had called on Bath and West to go “fully vegan” by removing “animal parades and exhibits” from the event.

It slammed the event's use of 'non-consenting' animals, such as sheep, cows, and pigs.

PETA also urged the show to expand its Horticulture Village to show off 'Somerset’s hard-working plant growers' and replace 'the tawdry parade of farmed animals'.

But Carol Paris, Bath and West's CEO, responded by saying that the show's key objectives are to educate the public in agriculture and agricultural practices.

"With our current climate emergency, we are conscious that education in agriculture is as relevant today as it was when we were formed in 1777," she added.

"Any animals that are on site are very well looked after. We have a minimum of three vets on site 24 hours a day, who regularly check the health and wellbeing of the animals.”

Ms Paris also said that the show will expand its Horticultural Village this year and has added a 'Green Room’ to deliver horticultural talks.

"Although the show is not vegan, we do ensure that there is plenty of vegan and vegetarian food available to allow for personal choice and any food allergies or intolerances," she went on to say.

"Although I am conscious that this does not satisfy all your requirements, I hope it reassures that we are caring, considerate and thorough with regards to animal husbandry."