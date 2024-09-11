Royal Countryside Fund extends deadline for community funding

The Royal Countryside Fund is urging more community-led organisations in rural Cumbria and Northumberland to apply for a new £500,000 funding programme.

The fund is seeking applications from organisations across the two counties that have the potential to ‘power up, not prop up’ rural and farming communities.

The initiative – the first county-based programme from the Royal Countryside Fund - aims to revitalise rural areas by funding projects that address the unique challenges they face.

The deadline for applications has been extended to 12 noon on 26 September to boost the number of expressions of interest received.

Rural community organisations can apply for funding of different amounts to reflect the type and size of their projects, up to £30,000 over a period of 18 months.

The funding should deliver activities along the themes of powering up rural communities and increasing environmental sustainability.

Communities are invited to bid for funding that will create tangible change, such as a project that provides financial benefit, generating more money for use in the local area.

This could be a plan to generate a new income stream for the local community, or the creation of learning or skills opportunities.

The project might also have an environmental benefit, such as reducing negative environmental impacts in the community or helping increase awareness and engagement with the local environment.

Keith Halstead, executive director of the Fund, said: "The summer is a busy period for many so we wanted to allow a bit more time for organisations to apply for this funding which we believe will truly inspire change in rural parts of Cumbria and Northumberland.

“We are asking community-led groups to submit a short video and complete a simple ‘Expression of Interest’ form by 26 September.

"We are particularly excited to see innovative solutions to the challenges facing rural areas."

The Fund has so far invested more than £12m in over 500 rural community-led projects.