Royal Highland Show 2023 sees largest-ever attendance

This year’s Royal Highland Show welcomed a record number of people through the showground gates, totalling over 217,000 visitors.

Scotland’s premier country event, based in Ingliston, also had over 140,000 views across 113 countries, who tuned in online to watch events take place.

This year’s show, which was back following the pandemic, included show jumping, traditional skill displays, livestock judging and the Golden Shears World Sheep Shearing & Woolhandling Championships.

High-profile figures who attended include Princess Anne, First Minister of Scotland Humza Yousaf, and Defra farming minister Mark Spencer, among others.

And 26,500 children attended for free in line with the Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) charitable remit.

Highlights for this year’s show included over 280 trophies, awarded to the over 5,000 cattle, sheep, horses, and goats competing.

This included the Queen's Cup that went to the Hanna family from Northern Ireland, a back-to-back winner for the first time.

The Flock to the Show campaign also concluded at the Show – after travelling the length and breadth of Scotland, the 38 decorated sculptures came together to form a trail around the showground.

The Flock will be auctioned off on 7th September, with all proceeds going towards the RHASS Bicentenary Fund, which supports projects in the rural sector.

RHASS head of show, David Tennant said: "As we wrap up another phenomenal Royal Highland Show, we are delighted to have welcomed a record-breaking number of visitors pass through the gates.

“The strong demand is testament to the fact that the Show has major appeal way beyond the loyal farming community – anyone and everyone can find something to enjoy, no matter your interest.

“Our thanks go out to the hundreds of staff who make this possible, and the RHASS Directors who give up their time year-round to make this incredible event possible.”

Next year’s Royal Highland Show will take place on 20-23 June 2024.