Royal Highland Show invites ag-tech firms to showcase new kits

Agri-tech firms launching innovative machinery and technology are being sought after to demonstrate their new kits at the Royal Highland Show.

Organisers of the annual event are calling for exhibitors to apply to feature in the ‘agri-demo arena’, a new addition to the showground for 2023.

The arena will be a platform for showcasing the latest machinery and technology that is shaping the future of agriculture.

The space will feature an outdoor demonstration arena and indoor marquee, and slots are free to apply for.

The Royal Highland and Agricultural Society of Scotland (RHASS) said businesses could choose to host either a product demonstration or an industry talk.

RHASS chief steward of technical innovation, Christo Shepherd said: “We are delighted to be shining a spotlight on those companies at the forefront of agricultural innovation this year.

"As part of the RHASS mission to support and promote agriculture, this area will bring attention to the exciting products that are shaping the future of our sector.

“I would encourage our exhibitors to apply and have their products front and centre on the global stage that is the Royal Highland Show.”

Applications have been sent to exhibitors. For companies interested in applying, email tradestands@rhass.org.uk.